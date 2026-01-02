Bihar Women's Commission flags derogatory remark, writes to U'khand CM

Patna, Jan 2 The Bihar State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of an objectionable and derogatory remark made against women from Bihar and has written to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking strict and immediate action in the matter.

In a strongly worded letter issued by Commission Chairperson Apsara, the panel condemned the statement allegedly made by Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Development Rekha Arya.

The Commission described the remark as “extremely shameful, reprehensible and insulting”, stating that the comment claiming that girls from Bihar are "available" for a certain amount was a direct attack on the dignity, self-respect and honour of women from the state.

The Commission said the remark reflects a deeply misogynistic and hateful mindset and has hurt the sentiments of women across Bihar.

It emphasised that portraying women as commodities is socially abhorrent and violates constitutional values, women’s rights and basic social ethics.

The letter further noted that it was particularly disturbing that such a statement allegedly came from a person belonging to the family of a minister entrusted with the responsibility of women’s empowerment and child development, calling it a dangerous contradiction that sends a regressive message to society.

The Bihar State Women’s Commission urged the Uttarakhand government to take the issue with utmost seriousness and ensure swift, strict and exemplary action. It also demanded that details of the action taken be communicated to the Commission without delay.

Reiterating its position, the Commission stated that women from Bihar are symbols of resilience, self-respect and hard work, and have made significant contributions in fields such as education, politics, administration, sports and social service.

Any attempt to demean them through such remarks is unacceptable, unlawful and socially corrosive, it said.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions across political and social circles in Bihar, with several women's organisations, social activists and civil society groups condemning the statement and demanding legal action against the person responsible.

The Commission said it remains fully vigilant on issues related to women's rights and dignity and warned that strict action would be pursued against any future derogatory remarks or conduct targeting women.

All eyes are now on the Uttarakhand government’s response and the course of action it takes in the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor