Bihar Women’s Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over remarks on PM Modi’s mother

Patna, Aug 28 A major political controversy has erupted in Bihar after alleged objectionable remarks were made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, from the stage during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the BJP and led the Bihar State Women’s Commission to take suo motu cognisance.

Bihar State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr. Apsara said that insulting any woman, regardless of her position or family, cannot be tolerated.

“This is a violation of democratic norms and sends the wrong message to society. Leaders must ensure political platforms are not used for such statements against women,” she stated.

The Commission has issued notices to Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, seeking their response.

It has also been written to the DM of Darbhanga, demanding a detailed report on this matter.

The commission has warned that if such incidents are repeated, strict action will be taken.

The controversy began after a video went viral on social media, showing workers on stage in Bithauli (Darbhanga) hurling abusive words at PM Modi and his late mother.

The event was linked to local Congress leader Mohammad Naushad, an aspirant for the Jaale Assembly seat, who had organised the rally as part of the Yatra.

Excited workers reportedly snatched the microphone, raised slogans in support of Rahul, Priyanka, and Tejashwi, and used abusive words for PM Modi and his mother.

Despite attempts by some to stop them, the slogans and abusive remarks continued, drawing children and adults alike onto the stage.

Following the uproar, BJP executive member Krishna Singh Kallu lodged an FIR against Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna.

The BJP launched a sharp attack on the opposition through social media, posting on X:

“From the stage of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra, very abusive language was used for the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such meanness has never been seen before in politics. This yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hatred and lowliness.”

The party accused the Congress-RJD alliance of insulting Bihar’s people by inviting leaders like M.K. Stalin and Revanth Reddy, who had earlier made disparaging remarks about Biharis.

