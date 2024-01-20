Bihar Youth Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22

Patna, Jan 20 The police have arrested a person in Bihar's Araria district, who threatened to bomb the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a police officer said. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Mohammad Intekhab, a native of Balua village under the Palasi police station. The accused has made several calls on police helpline number '112' and threatened to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Friday night.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the call record was immediately scanned by the Cyber Crime Cell and found that the phone number was registered in the name of one Mohammad Ibrahim, a native of Balua village. "We have immediately informed the Palasi police station and a team immediately conducted a raid at the house of Mohammad Ibrahim. During investigation, it was revealed that his son Mohammad Intekhab has made several calls on the police helpline number '112' and threatened to bomb the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He was arrested within six hours after making the first call," said an official spokesperson of Araria police. "We have also recovered the phone used in the commission of crime. The accused has confessed to committing the crime," the police spokesperson added.

