Bihar youths benefit from Udyami Yojana; Saharsa’s Dilkhush shares success story

Saharsa (Bihar), May 7 The fortunes of unemployed youths in Bihar are changing due to the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana. Dilkhush Kumar, a 22-year-old resident of Saharsa district, has seen drastic changes in his life because of this scheme.

He once used to wander around in search of a job but today has become a successful entrepreneur. He and his family are running a self-reliant venture and also employed two youths.

However, the financial condition of Dilkhush, son of a farmer - Fulendra, was not good earlier.

Having lived life in penury, he thought of starting his own business after completing graduation.

He got information about CM Udyami Yojana from his acquaintances and took a loan of Rs 10 lakh, under Udyami Yojana.

He started a bakery in his village with this amount and brought modern machines from Patna and other districts.

The business, which he started from a small room has seen startling success in short span of time and today he and his family have been able to repay all their debts.

Dilkhush’s bakery is first of its kind in the village, making and selling different types of biscuits in the market. His inspirational story has left the fellow villagers impressed and they are now educating their wards about entrepreneurship.

Bambam and Suresh, who now work as support staff at his bakery are also very happy and extending gratitude to the government for assistance.

Today, Dilkhush and his family are living a better life, filled with happiness and without any financial worries.

He said that the government scheme is a big opportunity for the youth of state.

“All that is needed is correct information and courage,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor