Bihar's caste census may see return of Mandal-Kamandal days of 1990s in UP

Lucknow, Oct 8 The Bihar government's caste census, which reveals that the combined population of backward classes and Dalits exceeds 80 per cent, can see return of Mandal versus Kamandal politics.

The term ‘Mandal-Kamandal’ gained centrality in two Hindi heartlands - Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- in the 1990s and has been used by regional parties, which mainly stuck to caste-based politics, and the BJP, which strongly followed the Hindutva ideology.

Political experts suggest that as the census report has been revealed, it is inevitable to raise reservations demand based on these numbers.

Renowned sociologist and Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute director Badri Narayan said making the caste-based census figures public is an attempt to bring back the Mandal-Kamandal politics.

"However, a lot has changed since 1980. People now have new social realities and aspirations. I don't think it will have a significant political impact. There will be some impact, but not too much. It will be a topic of discussion," Narayan said.

"Other states will also face pressure to go for a caste census and then make it public. The opposition will try to make it a national issue. But the BJP can handle this issue quite effectively," he opined.

Bihar's caste census report mentions that there are over 1,000 castes that have not benefited from reservations even once. Around1,500 castes that have benefited once, and 26 castes have a seven per cent representation in the assembly.

Narayan said that some Dalit castes have benefited from schemes and policies. The motive behind releasing these figures is purely political.

Political analyst Ratanmani Lal said, "the Mandal Commission report was made public in 1987-88. At that time, it was believed that the BJP's rally and movement was for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The report was made public to divide the Hindus. The era of backward politics that started in 1989 has reached its peak."

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was formed at the Centre only once during that time. Then, the Congress was in power for ten years. Now that the BJP has emerged strong both at the Centre and in the states, opposition bloc INDIA 's focus is on backward and extremely backward classes.

Prof. D.R. Sahu, the head of the Sociology Department at Lucknow University, said, "the caste system has affected Indian society's structure. This is not limited to North India alone. There have been many caste-based movements in South Indian politics as well. The power of democracy has been used, and it has been successful."

The 2021 census was supposed to take place but couldn't due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons. The census provides people with a lot of information, including insights into social dynamics.

The Congress party used to talk about poverty and destitution.The focus in politics, from ticket distribution to expanding ministerial positions, often centres around the caste system.

Prof. D.R. Sahu said that if caste-based census figures are made available to the public, it would be better. However, using it as an electoral tool is not appropriate. Promoting caste-based factors is not healthy for society.

The Bihar government released caste-based survey figures on October 2.According to the caste-based survey, Bihar's total population is approximately 130 million.

According to the report,the largest group is the extremely backward classes (EBCs), which make up about 36 per cent.With roughly 27.13 per cent, the other backward classes (OBCs) come in second.

The scheduled castes (SCs), also known as Dalits, make up 19.65 per cent of the state's population, and scheduled tribes (STs) make up roughly 1.68 per cent of the population of Bihar.

About 15.52 per cent of the people in the state fall under the 'unreserved category', often known as the 'general' category.

