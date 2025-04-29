Bihar’s Gulfraz becomes millionaire with ‘Modi Makhana’

Katihar (Bihar), April 29 Despite Bihar being the largest producer of makhana (fox nuts) in India, the superfood has long lacked the recognition it deserves. Now, young entrepreneurs from the state are working to give makhana a new identity through innovation and enterprise.

Among them is 23-year-old man Gulfraz, who launched a startup focussed on makhana processing.

He named his brand ‘Modi Makhana’ and there is an interesting story behind the choice of name.

After completing his B.Tech, Gulfraz established a makhana processing factory under the 'Startup India' scheme. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, he chose to name his brand 'Modi Makhana'.

Gulfraz, who belongs to the minority community, says he admires the Prime Minister’s vision and wanted to honour it through his brand. Interestingly, the majority of employees in his factory also come from the minority community.

Today, Gulfraz is doing business worth lakhs of rupees across states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal. He is now setting up high-tech machinery to produce ten different makhana-based products, with an eye on international markets.

Speaking to IANS, Gulfraz said, “After completing my engineering degree, I wanted to do something meaningful that would not only help me but also generate employment. During my second year in college, there was a session on startups where makhana was discussed. That discussion planted the seed of an idea.

"Later, when Prime Minister Modi visited Bihar and spoke about the potential of makhana, it further fueled my interest. I completed college in June 2019 and returned home to convince my family to support my business idea.”

Initially, his family was hesitant. With Gulfraz having secured admission to one of Bihar’s few engineering colleges, they had hoped that he would pursue a traditional career. However, Gulfraz was determined to go his own way.

“Everyone was chasing jobs, but I wanted to build something that would create jobs. The Prime Minister’s support for startups and employment generation inspired me,” he added.

Gulfraz started his venture in a 500-square-foot unit with a small team. Gradually, his business grew and gained recognition.

He launched ‘Modi Makhana’ on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday in 2020, believing that branding the product with a globally-recognised name would help it stand out in the market and his idea seems to have paid off.

A worker at the factory said, “I am happy to work here in my own village. I thank Gulfraz for giving me this opportunity.”

