Bihar’s industry dialogue sees strong investor response; next round on Dec 19

Patna, Dec 11 As part of the Bihar government's ambitious vision to transform the state into a leading industrial hub, the ‘Industry Dialogue’ initiative, launched last week by Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, continued to receive an exceptional response from investors on its second day.

On Thursday, 32 industrialists met the Chief Secretary directly and expressed keen interest in establishing industries in Bihar.

The meeting took place at the Directorate of Aviation Organisation near Patna Airport.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the next session of the 'Industry Dialogue' will now be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, instead of Thursday.

The initiative underscores the state government’s commitment to providing investors with direct access to senior officials, ensuring faster resolution of issues and a smoother investment process.

A notable feature of the second day’s interaction was the significant presence of Bihari entrepreneurs eager to contribute to the development of their home state.

Many expressed their desire to help tackle migration and create employment opportunities, asserting that Bihar has abundant talent that only needs opportunities through increased industrial activity.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit welcomed the investors and assured them of full government support.

“The Industry Dialogue would help the state engage directly with serious and credible investors, ensuring that their concerns are resolved promptly,” Amrit said.

He reiterated that the Bihar government is implementing multiple schemes for holistic development and that new policies will be introduced, or existing ones amended, without delay to further encourage investment.

During the session, the Chief Secretary listened to each investor’s challenges—whether related to land allocation or procedural hurdles - and issued on-the-spot directions to concerned departments.

In cases requiring documentation, investors were asked to submit the necessary papers promptly.

This proactive and solution-oriented approach aims to make the ‘Industry Dialogue’ a one-stop platform for all investment-related needs, reinforcing Bihar’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business.

The initiative marks an important milestone in the execution of Bihar’s investor-friendly industrial policy.

With its emphasis on transparency, speed, and direct communication, the program reflects Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s determination to place Bihar firmly on India’s industrial map.

--IANS

