Bihar's upcoming budget expected to increase by 10% for fiscal year 2022-23

Bihar's upcoming budget is expected to increase by about 10% for the fiscal year 2022-23. Bihar's state budget will be presented in the legislature today. After receiving the proposed size of income and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year from all departments, the Finance Department has begun preparing the annual budget. A recent meeting with departmental officers and economic experts was also held in this regard.

Despite the third wave of Coronavirus in Bihar, the economy is not adversely affected. The budget could amount to Rs 2.40 lakh crores, depending on an increase in the state's share of central taxes, a four per cent loan limit, and income from various sources. The National Health Mission is expected to receive Rs 1100 crore more in the coming fiscal year than in the previous year. Similarly, the state has high expectations from the Union Budget in other areas. The previous state budget was worth Rs 2.18 lakh crore.