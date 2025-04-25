Bijnor Accident On Camera: Man Flung Into Air After Speeding SUV Hits Morning Joggers in UP; One Dead

One man died and another was critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district after a SUV vehicle struck them from behind on the road. The incident took place on Friday morning, April 25, when two friends left home for their morning walk. The injured person is admitted to the nearby hospital.

Viral CCTV Video of Accident in Bijnor

The horrific CCTV footage of the accident went viral on the social media website, shocking netizens. In a viral CCTV video, it can be seen that men in t-shirts walking along the road are suddenly hit by a black colour vehicle from behind, one falls off the road, and another is seen tossed in the air for several seconds.

प्रकरण में स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा घायल को उपचार हेतु सीएचसी कोतवाली देहात भेजा गया है तथा मृतक के शव को पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही के उपरान्त पोस्टमार्टम हेतु मोर्चरी भेजा गया है तथा आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) April 25, 2025

Bijnor Police has reported the accident and said that the injured man has been admitted to CHC Kotwali Dehat hospital for treatment by the local police, and the body of the deceased has been sent to the mortuary for postmortem after the Panchayatnama proceedings, and necessary action is being taken.