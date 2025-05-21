Bijnor railway station gets a makeover, PM Modi to inaugurate virtually on May 22

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), May 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the newly redeveloped Bijnor railway station on May 22 at 9.30 a.m. via video conferencing. This programme is part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Under this scheme, 103 railway stations across India have been renovated to improve passenger amenities, infrastructure and facilities.

Bijnor railway station, located under the Moradabad railway division, is the first in the division to be inaugurated under this scheme. The redevelopment work at the station has been executed with a focus on modern facilities, cleanliness, and ease of passenger movement.

To ensure everything is properly arranged for the grand event, DRM (Divisional Railway Manager) Rajkumar Singh of Moradabad visited the Bijnor station on Tuesday evening via a special inspection train. During his visit, the DRM reviewed the final preparations ahead of inauguration. He also inspected the station premises and gave instructions to senior officials.

Railway officials are leaving no stone unturned to make the inauguration a success, with a special emphasis on public participation. Representatives from the local areas and dignitaries from Bijnor are going to be present at the event, making it a moment of pride for the city.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9.30 a.m., with PM Modi expected to address the nation and officially open the stations at around 10.30 a.m.

Railways has sent invitations to a large number of residents and members of the public expecting a huge gathering on the occasion. This also highlights the scale and significance of the event for Bijnor and the nation.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan of PM Modi-led government to improve railway stations across India in a step-by-step manner.

Under this scheme, detailed plans are made for each station, and the work is done in phases, based on what each station needs.

The goal is to make stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use. This includes improving entry and exit points, waiting halls, toilets, platforms, and roofing.

Facilities like lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi are added wherever needed. There are also better signs and information systems to help passengers. Some stations will have executive lounges and special areas for business meetings.

Local products will be sold at kiosks under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, and efforts will be made to make stations look greener and more attractive.

