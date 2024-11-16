Bijnor Road Accident: Several Dead in Car and Tempo Crash on UP Highway While Returning From Wedding

A tragic accident occurred in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of seven people following a collision between a car and a tempo. The incident took place while the car was overtaking another vehicle and collided forcefully with the tempo. Six of the deceased were members of the same family.

According to reports, a Creta car struck an auto rickshaw, causing fatal injuries to all seven occupants of the tempo. The victims were traveling from the Moradabad railway station towards Dhamapur. Sources indicate that the six family members who died were returning home after attending a wedding in Jharkhand. The victims included four men, two women, and a young girl.

Among the deceased were Khurshid, his son Vishal, daughter-in-law Khushi, and family members Mumtaz, wife Ruby, and daughter Bushra. The family was returning home with their bride when the fatal accident occurred. Local police arrived at the scene quickly in response to the emergency call. The accident has left the community in shock and mourning.