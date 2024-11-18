Bijnor: Stray Bull Attacks Senior Citizen in Uttar Pradesh; Terrifying Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 18, 2024 01:40 PM2024-11-18T13:40:23+5:302024-11-18T13:40:53+5:30
A terrifying incident unfolded in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly man was severely injured after being attacked by a bull in a crowded market. CCTV footage captured the shocking moment when the bull charged at the victim, launching him several feet into the air before he hit the ground with force. Bystanders quickly came to his aid, lifting him onto a bike and rushing him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
सांड ने बुजुर्ग को उठाकर पटका— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) November 18, 2024
यूपी के बिजनौर में सड़क पर घूम रहे सांड ने बुजुर्ग शख्स को उठाकर पटका, बुजुर्ग को अस्पताल में किया गया भर्ती#Bijnor#viralvideopic.twitter.com/UVP6BALWnm