Bikaner Cylinder Blast: 8 Killed After Five-Story Building Collapses Due to LPG Cylinder Explosion in Rajasthan

Eight people have died and several others are seriously injured after an explosion occurred in a five-storey building housing underground shops in Soni Market, located in the Kotwali police station area of Rajasthan's Bikaner. Several people are feared trapped under the debris after the building collapsed. Chaos erupted in the area following the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so powerful that it damaged nearby shops and walls. Eight bodies have been recovered from the debris, and three injured individuals have been admitted to PBM Hospital. Their condition is reported to be critical. Upon receiving information, District Collector Namrata and Superintendent of Police Kavendra Sagar reached the scene and took charge of the rescue operation. Police, fire brigade, and municipal teams have been deployed to clear the debris and rescue those trapped.

Visuals From the Collpase Site

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shops where the blast occurred were located underground and were illegally using LPG cylinders meant for domestic use. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak or a violation of safety standards.

Following the accident, Soni Market and the surrounding area have been sealed off. Although the fire department has managed to extinguish the blaze, some people are still feared trapped under the rubble. The police have launched an investigation and are identifying those involved in the supply and illegal use of the cylinders. Meanwhile, the district administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours.