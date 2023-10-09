Bike-borne assailants snatch Hungarian national’s bag in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 A 57-year-old Hungarian diplomat’s bag was snatched by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in south Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The officials said that the incident occurred on Sunday when the Hungarian national was on her way to the Embassy in an auto-rickshaw.

According to police, she was going from Humayun Tomb toEmbassy via Lodhi Road in an auto-rickshaw on Sunday, around 3 p.m, and when she reached near Dayal Singh College, suddenly two persons on a motorcycle came from behind.

“They snatched away her bag containing Rs 12,000, one mobile phone, and bank cards,” said a senior police official.

“After receiving the information regarding the incident and complaint, a police team was dispatched for the spot along with the complainant,” said the official.

“A case under section 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft) and 379 (punishment for theft) of IPC has been registered and police teams are scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits, " the official added.

