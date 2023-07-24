Bike-borne gunmen kill youth in Bihar

Patna, July 24 A youth was killed by two bike-borne gunmen on a Patna road on Monday morning.

An FIR has been registered in the Kadam Kuan police station. The deceased was identified as Ramesh Prasad, a native of Nalanda district who was residing in Kadam Kuan.

CCTV cameras captured the shooting where two bikers wearing helmets fired one shot at Ramesh Prasad who was travelling on a scooty. After being hit, Prasad tried to run away but collapsed on the road after about 20 metres. One of the attackers, who was the pillion rider, chased him and fired four more bullets into his head from point blank range. Prasad died on the spot. The entire incident happened in daylight but not a single passerby dared to intervene.

“Two bikers fired 5 rounds back to back at a youth named Ramesh Prasad. He died on the spot. We have CCTV camera footage where the gunmen have shot him. Their faces are not clear in CCTV as they were wearing helmets. We have the number of bikes and we are making efforts to trace the accused. The reason for the murder could be personal enmity,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, DSP, Patna.

