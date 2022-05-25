Bike-borne men paint 'sorry' over school premises, nearby areas in Bengaluru, probe on

"Sorry" was found painted in bold red letters all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Wednesday.

Police said that efforts are on to trace those who were behind the incident.

"Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them," said Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP of West Bengaluru.

Dr Patil further said, "We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys then take the paint out and write 'sorry' all over the area."

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

