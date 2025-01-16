Bike-borne robbers shoot dead ATM cash vehicle guard, loot Rs 93 lakh in K'taka's Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 16 In a shocking incident, a gang of robbers shot dead a guard, seriously injured another, and looted an ATM cash vehicle in broad daylight in Karnataka's Bidar city on Thursday.

The incident occurred in front of the State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch in Bidar city, with the robbers escaping with Rs 93 lakh in cash.

The robbers, who were following the vehicle, attacked the cash van in front of the bank where the ATM was also located. One of the guards in the vehicle, Giri Venkatesh, died on the spot after being shot, while another guard, Shivakumar, sustained critical injuries. the doctors said that Shivakumar's condition was extremely critical. Before opening fire, the robbers threw chilli powder on the guards.

According to police reports, two masked robbers fired five rounds at the ATM vehicle and guards. Following the attack, they made off with Rs 93 lakh in cash. Bidar Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Gunti rushed to the scene and was overseeing the investigation.

The attack occurred while the ATM was being filled with cash at Shivaji Chowk, located in the heart of Bidar city. The injured guard, Shivakumar, is being treated at the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

The robbers, who were riding two motorcycles, carried out the attack, took the cash box, and fled. Although locals raised an alarm, threw stones at them, and attempted to catch them, the robbers managed to dodge and escape.

Sources revealed that both Giri Venkatesh and Shivakumar were employees of CMS Agency, a company that provides ATM cash-filling services.

The robbers, dressed in black jackets and hats, carried backpacks during the attack. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

Panic spread in the area after the attack and loot.

More details were awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor