Bike rally flagged off to promote cultural heritage of Sikkim's Maghey Mela

Gangtok, Jan 3 To promote the cultural heritage of Sikkim's Makar Sankranti or Maghey Mela, Zoom-Salghari Assembly constituency MLA Madan Cintury flagged off a bike rally at the Jorethang Football Stadium on Friday.

The officials said the bike rally, an initiative by the Makar Sankranti or Maghe Sankranti Mela Committee, aims to elevate the fair into a major cultural event.

The rally drew participation from approximately 65 bikers hailing from Sikkim and neighbouring states, reflecting the regional enthusiasm for the event.

The bikers embarked on a journey from Jorethang, passing through culturally significant areas such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Melli which will conclude at the starting point.

Historically, Maghey Sankranti Mela was associated with fairs, communal harmony, and religious observances, but now the festival has evolved into a grand occasion, blending spirituality with cultural festivities.

"This initiative, spearheaded by the Mela Committee, underscores the commitment to preserve and promote Sikkim's cultural heritage while fostering tourism and regional unity. The bike rally is expected to generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Maghey Sankranti Mela 2025, ensuring its enduring legacy for future generations," the official added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasised the need to elevate the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela to a new level, aiming to enhance both the state's profile and the town of Jorethang.

He encouraged people to celebrate the event traditionally while incorporating elements of contemporary entertainment to attract a larger audience.

One of the key proposals was to organise a full day of rural sports and festivities between the opening and closing days of the Mela. These events are expected to include traditional activities such as high jumping, cycling, pillow fighting, and tug-of-war, alongside various other attractions designed to engage both locals and visitors.

He also stressed the importance of cultural activities, which will be held throughout the day to honour the state's rich traditions and heritage.

The Maghey Sankranti falls on January 14.

