Bike Skids in Tamil Nadu After Dog Appears on Road, Rider and Pillion Survive Narrow Escape (Watch Video)

In order to save dog two men narrowly escaped major accident in Tamil Nadu's Erode. This accident which occurred on Monday, September 22, 2025 was caught on camera. Accident took place place when a dog suddenly came in front of a bike after being attacked by another dog present on the road. In the video, it could be seen that the rider and pillion fell as the bike skidded after hitting the dog.

Car coming from behind the hit two-wheeler, but fortunately both men escaped unhurt without getting caught as the promptly moved aside. CCTV footage shows men immediately standing up after the car hit the bike. The dog ran away after the impact. The incident was captured on nearby CCTV.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and video of car hitting walking girl from behind went viral on social media . Impact of this accident was so hard that she bounced off the car and was thrown at considerable distance before falling on ground. Victim identified as Parul Gupta sustains serious injuries and is admitted to hospital.

According to FPJ reports, woman has denied to file any kind of legal complaint against the driver. Regarding the viral video, Sihani Gate police stated that the woman declined to file a complaint against the Thar driver and is unwilling to cooperate with the investigation.