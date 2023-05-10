Bike taxis to get legal recognition in Delhi, Kejriwal approves new cab aggregators scheme

New Delhi [India], May 10 : The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 aimed at regulating cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the union territory.

A draft of the scheme was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The draft scheme has now been sent to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena. The draft will then be put up for public feedback and comments by the Transport Department, after which it will be given its final shape.

While approving the scheme, Chief Minister Kejriwal stated that the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 lays the foundation for regulating aggregators and delivery service providers in Delhi.

"This scheme prioritises the safety of passengers and ensures timely grievance redressal, while also promoting the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution levels in the city," he said.

The Chief Minister further explained that by transitioning to electric vehicles and promoting electric bike taxis, the government will be able to reduce pollution levels in Delhi and create new opportunities for employment and economic growth.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023 will be applicable to any person or entity that operates, on-boards or manages a fleet of motor vehicles through digital or electronic means or any other means to ferry passengers or connect a driver offering to deliver or pick up a product, courier, package or parcel to connect with a seller, e-commerce entity or consignor.

According to the Delhi government, the scheme aims to ensure passenger safety during trips and the service quality of cab aggregators while also promoting the transition to electric vehicles. It will make it mandatory for aggregators to install a pc button and integration with 112 (Delhi Police) for emergencies.

The scheme also includes a mechsm to ensure timely consumer grievance redressal by service providers, enforcement of vehicle fitness, pollution control and validity of permits. It also provides for driver remedial training in instances where the driver's performance is poor.

The scheme will also mark a historic first for the nation where a state government will be introducing a mandatory transition of commercial vehicles from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles. The scheme provides for phased mandates for fleet operators to transition their fleet from conventional vehicles to electric. These mandates only apply to an incremental percentage of new on-boarded vehicles over a period of four years to avoid any knee-jerk reactions to existing livelihoods, said the Delhi government statement.

For example, 5 per cent of new onboarded cars need to be electric in the first six months of the scheme. The policy further mandates that after four years from its notification, all new commercial two-wheelers and three-wheelers will need to be EVs. Similarly, after five years from its notification, all new commercial four-wheelers need to be EVs. The aggregator and delivery service provider shall also be mandated to switch to an all-electric fleet by April 1, 2030.

The statement further said the scheme also lays the foundation for a regulatory provision for bike taxis and rent-a-bike services. Since Delhi has never permitted bike taxis to operate in the city, the scheme provides for such services to be regulated in the city. As a new business opportunity, the scheme ensures that all bike taxis and two-wheeler renting services in the city shall only be via electric two-wheelers. These provisions are in-line with the Delhi EV Policy 2020.

The further scheme follows a 'polluter pays' principle. This will make the per-vehicle licence fee for a conventional vehicle significantly higher than an electric vehicle. For instance, the licence fee for an electric taxi may be zero but the licence fee of a CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) taxi may be Rs 650. Secondly, all licence fees and penalties under the scheme shall also be credited to the State EV Fund, which in turn supports all EV promotional activity, added the Delhi government statement.

