Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea of Two Convicts Against Jan 8 Verdict Cancelling Remission

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea from two of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, who sought to challenge the January 8 ruling that had annulled their remission. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar dismissed the plea as "absolutely misconceived," stating that it was improper for them to review a decision made by a different bench of the apex court.

"What is this plea? How is this plea maintainable? This is absolutely misconceived. How can an Article 32 petition be filed? We can’t sit in appeal over an order passed by another bench," the bench said.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, representing convicts Radheyshaym Bhagwandas Shah and Rajubhai Babulal Soni, requested permission to withdraw the plea. The bench granted the counsel's request and allowed the withdrawal.

In March, the convicts challenged the Supreme Court’s January 8 ruling that cancelled their sentence remission, arguing that it contradicted a 2002 constitution bench order. They requested that the issue be referred to a larger bench for "final" adjudication.