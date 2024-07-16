Bill to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in private companies cleared, to be tabled in Assembly: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 16 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that a bill providing for reservation for Kannadigas in the private companies in the state has been cleared by the cabinet and will be introduced in the state Assembly.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said: "The cabinet meeting held yesterday has given consent for the act giving 100 per cent reservation for Kannada people for the posts in 'C' and 'D' category jobs in all private companies operating the state."

"It is the objective of the government to prevent Kannada people from being denied job opportunities and to give them to build lives peacefully in their motherland. Ours is pro-Kannadiga government. Our priority is to protect the interests of Kannada people," he said.

As per sources, The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, mandates the industries, factories, and other establishments appoint local candidates in 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent in non-management positions.

The bill is slated to tabled in in the Assembly on Thursday.

The move by the Congress government is likely to trigger a debate, and it is to be seen how the software industry responds to this move.

"As per the provisions of the Bill, candidates seeking reservation in management and non-management categories shall be required to either possess a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language; or pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the nodal agency," a source said.

In the event that qualified or suitable local candidates are not available, the industry, factory, or establishment shall be obligated to take necessary steps to train and engage local candidates within a period of three years, the bill states.

"The Bill also includes a provision that allows industries to seek relaxation from the provisions of the Act in cases where a sufficient number of local candidates are not available. In such instances, upon conducting a due enquiry, the government may issue appropriate orders granting relief from the provisions of the Act. The Act also mandates the establishment of a nodal agency to monitor the implementation of the report in this regard. The agency will also be asked to submit reports periodically," a source said, adding that employees violating the provisions will face penalties between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000.

A person born in Karnataka, residing in the state for 15 years, and able to speak, read, and write Kannada will be considered a local candidate. Candidates who did not study Kannada in high school must pass a test conducted by a nodal agency, as per the act.

"Management category" includes supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative, and higher roles (excluding directors) and the "non-management category" comprises clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, IT/ITES employees, and contract or casual workers in various establishments, as per the act, sources said.

