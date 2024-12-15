Bima Sakhi Yojana empowering hordes of women in Maharashtra's Palghar

Mumbai, Dec 15 The 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is empowering the women in Palghar district of Maharashtra by providing them specialized training in key areas of interest and enabling them to become self-sufficient.

Many women beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the government while highlighting on how the scheme is helping them achieve their dreams and become financially independent.

Talking to IANS, Purnima Pandey, a woman from Palghar, said, “I want to thank PM Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this scheme. It is truly empowering women. Through this scheme, we are gaining knowledge and receiving stipends, which are helping us fulfill our dreams as well as those of our children. It is a step towards our empowerment.”

Sachin Singh, another local resident, referred to the initiative as a 'gift' for women ahead of the New Year.

“Under this scheme, women will receive Rs 7,000 plus commission. I want to thank the Modi government for focusing on women’s empowerment. This scheme is for women who want to achieve something in their life. The only requirement is to have passed Class 10th, so I urge all women to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Launched by Prime Minister Modi on Monday, the Bima Sakhi Yojana is an ambitious project by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to empower women in rural India by providing them with opportunities to become insurance agents. The goal is to recruit 100,000 Bima Sakhis within a year, offering women the chance to earn a living while also raising awareness about insurance in underserved regions.

The LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is designed to create new livelihood opportunities for rural women while expanding access to insurance services in these areas. The initiative combines social welfare with business growth, aiming to contribute to the broader goal of financial inclusion.

The scheme targets women aged 18 to 70 who have completed at least a Class-10 education. LIC plans to enroll 100,000 Bima Sakhis in the first year and 200,000 over the next three years as part of its efforts to drive women’s empowerment across India.

