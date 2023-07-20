Bioluminescent mushrooms spotted in Goa, govt to organise guided walks

Panaji, July 20 Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said that a rare variety of bioluminescent mushrooms had been spotted in a state wildlife sanctuary and his department will soon organise guided walks for forest enthusiasts.

“A rare variety of bioluminescent mushrooms were captured recently by a forest officer in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Mollem in South Goa,” Rane said.

He said that the sanctuary boasts a diverse array of rare plants, animals, and luminous fungi and mushroom species, transforming the forest into an enchanting space.

“This captivating natural wonder has created an irresistible allure for nature enthusiasts. The Forest Department will soon organise guided walks for forest enthusiasts and avid photographers in a much structured manner to experience this unique and magical sanctuary,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor