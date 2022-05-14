Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura chief minister

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb submitted his resignation to the governor on Saturday. The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections, which are slated to be held early next year. The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 pm to pick its new leader.

Union minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde have been made observers for the BJP's legislature party meet, according to a report by India Today.Deb was in Delhi on Friday and returned to Agartala on Saturday morning. He became the chief minister of the state after the BJP won the 2018 Tripura polls, ending the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.

