Bir-Billing is the world's best site for paragliding : Himachal CM Sukhu

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that Bir-Billing is the world's best site for paragliding and has gained international recognition.

CM Sukhu made these remarks while presiding over the closing ceremony of the Accuracy Paragliding Pre-World Cup at Bir of Kangra district.

"Chief Minister Sukhu said that Bir would be promoted from the point of view of tourism and a proposal would be prepared soon to facilitate the better orgzation of paragliding competitions and land would be acquired around the landing site," the press release said.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Billing Paragliding Association for orgzing the event.

Later, the Chief Minister presented cash prizes to all the winners. A total of 103 pilots from 5 countries participated in the competition.

"In the team category, Team Dev Pashakot Adventure took first place, with Team Caro Nepal coming in second and Team Nepal earning third place. Meanwhile, in the Indian National Open category, Sohan Thakur placed first, followed by Kumar in second place and Chitra Singh in third. Among the women, Aditi Thakur earned the top spot, with Rita Shreshtha in second and Alisha Katoch in third. In the overall competition, Chitra Singh took first place, Bishal Thapa second and Aman Thapa third," it mentioned.

CM Sukhu also made announcements on the development of Kangra and stated that Government is working hard to make Kangra the tourism capital of Himachal Pradesh.

"The Chief Minister said that the state government would consider orgzing a carnival in Bir, in order to promote tourism. Along with this, an announcement to upgrade Police Chowki Bir to Police Station. A future Polytechnic College would be opened in Baijnath, in which new technical courses would be introduced," it mentioned.

The airport was being expanded to promote tourism in Kangra, CM Sukhu said on the occasion.

"CM Sukhu also mentioned that in order to improve the environment of Himachal Pradesh, a provision has been made in the budget to give a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-trucks, e-buses and e-taxi and the taxi operators of Bir would be given e-taxi licenses, which would also increase their income," the official statement said.

CM Sukhu also announced that 20,000 meritorious girl students would be given a subsidy of Rs. 25,000 for the purchase of e-scooties which will also contribute towards making Himachal Pradesh a green state.

He further stated that the Medical College Tanda was being upgraded and was going to start Robotic Surgery in the next six months.

"Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that in the first phase, 2.31 lakh women were being given pensions of Rs. 1500 per month and in the coming time, the state government would fulfil the promise of giving pensions to all eligible women," the press release said.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu mentioned the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Act has been enacted to give legal rights to orphan children so that the state government ensures better care for them.

"Swami Ramanand Ji Charitable Trust and Billing Paragliding Association presented a cheque of rupees One Lakh each to the Chief Minister towards Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Kosh.

On the occasion Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, MLA Yadvinder Goma, Chairman HP Agriculture Development Bank Sanjay Chauhan, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Choudhary, other senior leaders of the party were present.

