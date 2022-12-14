Birbhum violence: Bengal police books murder case against CBI over Lalan Sheikh's custodial death

In a major development in the unnatural death of Bogtui violence main accused Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody, West Bengal police have registered a murder case against the Central Bureau of Investigation officers.

The complaint was registered by Lalan Sheikh's wife Reshma Bibi. The case has been registered under sections 448,323, 325, 302, 385,386, 509,427, 120(B).

"Vilas Mhadgut, Bhaskar Mondal, Rahul Sir, S Bhattacharya, Swarup Dey, SP CBI, DIG CBI and others" have been named in the FIR.

On December 13, family members of Lalan Sheikh also staged a protest in front of the CBI office in Birbhum. The central agency said Lalan had hanged himself inside the camp's toilet on Monday evening.

West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (WBCID) takes over the probe related to the unnatural death of the main accused in the Bogtui case Lalan Sheikh in CBI custody, informed CID officials on Wednesday.

The prime accused in the Bogtui case, Lalan Sheikh was found hanging inside a toilet on December 12 while in CBI custody.

Lalan Sheikh has been accused of burning eight people alive at Bogtui village in March this year and had been absconding since then. The CBI arrested him from Jharkhand on December 3.

In her complaint to the police, she alleged that her husband was tortured and was being forced to take some big names in his confession which he denied. She, even alleged that the CBI officials had visited her home looking for a hard drive and even threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to hand it over to them.

On Monday, Birbhum Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Nath Tripathi said that an enquiry would be initiated into the death of Lalan Sheikh and all due process would be followed in this regard.

"A case of unnatural death will be registered and the matter will be investigated to ascertain the cause of death," the Birbhum SP said.

On March 21, eight persons were burnt alive after huts were set ablaze at Bogtui village. One more succumbed to her burns later in a hospital. The alleged revenge violence took place after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary.

The Calcutta High Court on March 25 ordered the investigation to be handed over to the CBI. Lalan Sheikh, the prime accused in this case was absconding since then till he was apprehended by the CBI from Jharkhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor