Bird festival held in J-K's Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Bird Festival 2022 was jointly organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Tourism and the Sanctuary Nature Foundation (SNF) in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with wonderful biodiversity including birds.

The festival, organized on Monday, aimed at sharing this natural heritage with visitors and local people and garner their support for its conservation while creating livelihood opportunities for the region.

On the occasion, Deputy Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Khalid Peer, said that the event was organized to create awareness about the birds found in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

"The students of the school were invited because they are the future and similar programs will be organized in other areas of the valley in the coming days," he said.

He further said, "We are in discussions with SNF regarding bird photo exhibition, bird watching and other such activities to celebrate annual events. An agreement will also be signed soon. It is an industry and thus the focus of the department is on it. Pictures and books on eco-tourism were also exhibited today and the audience was amazed to see the vast biodiversity of Kashmir."

Speaking about the event, a student said it was a good experience and it helped him learn many things.

The school children were quite impressed with the event organized in celebration of Wildlife Week.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor