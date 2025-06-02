Bird Strike Forces IndiGo Flight Bound for Ranchi to Make Emergency Landing

Around 175 passengers had a narrow escape after the IndiGo airplane struck a bird in mid-air. The Patna-Ranchi flight had to make an emergency landing at Ranchi’s Bisra Munda Airport on June 2, an official said, reported ANI. The official further mentioned that all the passengers and crew members were safe. The Airbus 320 suffered damage in this incident. Speaking with the news agency PTI, Director of Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, R R Maurya said, "An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit near Ranchi. It was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles away from here, at about 3,000 to 4,000 feet altitude, when the incident occurred. The IndiGo flight was coming from Patna to Ranchi, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing here. All the passengers are safe, but the aircraft suffered a dent after being hit by a vulture. Engineers are assessing the damage.”

About 10 to 12 nautical miles from the airport, at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet, an IndiGo plane transporting people from Patna to Ranchi reported a bird strike during an ill-bound turn to land. It was thought to be a huge bird, perhaps a vulture. They asked for an emergency landing. At 13:14 PM, the plane made a safe landing. The plane is currently grounded for additional clearance, and all passengers are safe.

IndiGo officials, however, did not make any comment.