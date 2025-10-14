Biren Singh, Congress slam demolition of historic Manipur Rajbari in Shillong

Imphal, Oct 14 Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh demanded to rebuild the Shillong's iconic Redlands Buildings, also called Manipur Rajbari, to its original position.

The historic Redlands Building, constructed in the 1940s in Meghalaya capital Shillong was one of the residence of the erstwhile king Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh.

The building was torn down last week reportedly to make way for a new Manipur Bhavan or a guest house of the Manipur government.

The former Chief Minister in a statement said: "Sadly, the historic Rajbari was completely destroyed, saying that the repair work could not be carried out. This is truly painful because it was a part of our shared history and identity. It is absolutely necessary that it is rebuilt to its original state so that future generations know what once stood there. "

"I'm told that the Manipur government (now under President's Rule) has formed a committee to look into the matter. I only hope that it leads to truth and restoration. We are losing our sense of ownership and responsibility," Singh said.

He said that it takes time to build something good but it can be destroyed very quickly.

"Our elders often say this, and it feels so true today. When I was the Chief Minister, the state did not have the ownership of the historic Redlands Rajbari. I do not want to say much, but during that time, a few people were staying there on rent to ensure that the place was looked after. On June 19, 2017, the Deputy Secretary of GAD (General Administration Department) wrote a letter to the government of Meghalaya requesting details of the land and its patta. Another letter was sent on August 31 (2017) to remind them. From my side, I had also written two letters to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, requesting access to the land," Singh said.

He said that the then Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar also personally persuaded CM Sangma for the same.

On February 8, 2021, a letter was received from the Meghalaya government confirming the clearance of dues and taxes related to the property.

"Later, on July 20 (2021), I expressed my gratitude to Sangma and once again requested him to issue the possession certificate. With the cooperation of all, a lease of 30 years was finally received," the former Chief Minister said in his statement.

He said that the work for constructing a new guest house besides the old building was assigned to the Planning and Development Authority of the Manipur government.

It was a project worth around Rs 14.92 crore. Opposition Congress also strongly condemned the demolition of the historic Manipur Rajbari or Redlands Buildings in Shillong's Laitumkhrah calling it a blatant act of neglect that disrespects the state's history and identity.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that the site carries immense historical, political, and emotional significance for the people of Manipur, as it was here that Maharaja Bodhachandra Singh resided during the signing of the Manipur Merger Agreement with the Dominion of India in September 1949.

He in a statement stated that the demolition of such a heritage property under the watch of the so-called 'Double Engine government' at both the Centre and the state is an unforgivable act of negligence and disrespect to the history and identity of Manipur.

Singh, also an MLA, demanded urgent steps for restoration and preservation of the site as a protected heritage monument. The demolition of Redlands Buildings in Shillong has triggered widespread condemnation from various organisations, including Meitei Heritage Society, historians, scholars, citizens, experts, almost all political parties, Civil Society Organisations, students' bodies who describe the demolition as an irreparable loss to Manipur’s political and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma, who is also the President of the National People's Party (NPP), last week visited Imphal to assess the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur.

While talking to the media, he categorically denied any involvement of Meghalaya government, stating that no permission had been granted by his government for the demolition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor