Biren Singh has done a lot for Manipur's peace, development: BJP leader Sharda Devi

Imphal, Feb 9 Manipur unit BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi on Sunday said that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has done a lot for the peace and development of Manipur since he became CM in 2017.

Interacting with the media, Sharda Devi said that Biren Singh has resigned for the sake of the people of the state.

"He (Singh) had earlier requested the Central government to save the integrity of Manipur and protect the people of the state. He has resigned keeping in mind the future of the state. There are no differences between the leaders and MLAs of the party," she said.

The Chief Minister wholeheartedly wanted peace in the state and he has requested the Centre to provide safety to the people of the state.

On the resignation of Biren Singh, former Lok Sabha member and Naga People's Front (NPF) leader Lorho S. Pfoze said that the Chief Minister has been a leader of the government that has ruled Manipur for almost seven years now.

"I think he has been quite efficient and good, but unfortunately, things turned around after May 3, 2023. After the breaking out of the unfortunate ethnic violence, it has taken a very big turn,” Pfoze told the media soon after the resignation of Biren Singh.

The NPF leader said that he had the support of the majority Meitei community, but unfortunately, the minority Kuki group felt that they had been alienated and they have also charged that he was partly responsible for the reason of all this conflict.

"Loss of confidence by people has caused a lot of disturbance in the polity of Manipur. There has been no development taking place. The old developmental activities almost came to a standstill. Manipur needs a better administration. Manipur needs development. Manipur has been in this peculiar situation for a very long time," the Naga leader stated.

The NPF with five MLAs has been supporting the BJP-led government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The National People's Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, had on November 17 last year withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that CM Biren Singh-led Manipur government "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the violence-ravaged state.

The NPP had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly.

The withdrawal by the NPP, however, did not have any impact on Chief Minister Biren Singh-led Manipur government as the BJP has 37 MLAs' support in the 60-member Assembly and is also supported by five MLAs of the NPF and three Independents.

NPP legislator N. Kayisii, also the party's Manipur unit President, died on January 18 after a prolonged illness, leaving six party legislators in the House at present.

