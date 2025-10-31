Birsa Munda anniversary: Tribal Affairs Ministry’s fortnight-long celebrations begin tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 31 The Ministry of Tribal Affairs announced the start of the "Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada" from Saturday, marking the grand culmination of "Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh" and celebration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15.

The two-week-long celebrations will be organised across the country through the concerted efforts of Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), TRIFED, and NSTFDC, highlighting the rich legacy, culture, and contributions of India's tribal communities and Tribal Freedom Fighters, said the Ministry.

The “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada” from November 1-15 aims to celebrate the achievements and progress made under key initiatives such as PM JANMAN, Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission, DAJGUA, and various livelihood and entrepreneurship programs.

As part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada leading up to Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas 2025, States and Union Territories are organising a series of events showcasing tribal culture, heritage, and achievements, said an official statement.

From a Tribal Frames Film Festival in Manipur and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Folk Art Festival in Chhattisgarh to Tribal Melas in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat, Aadi Khel Diwas in Uttarakhand, and Mahasammelans in Goa - the celebrations embody the spirit of Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, uniting the nation in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s enduring legacy.

The Pakhwada will feature cultural festivals, exhibitions, youth engagements, and awareness drives, culminating on November 15 - Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, with nationwide celebrations paying tribute to Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose courage and sacrifice ignited India’s tribal freedom movement and continue to inspire generations.

The Ministry invited all citizens to join the celebrations "Honouring 150 Years of Bhagwan Birsa Munda – Celebrating 11 Years of Tribal Empowerment", as the nation collectively pays homage to the heroes of its tribal heritage and reaffirms its commitment towards inclusive and sustainable development, the statement said.

