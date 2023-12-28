Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang operative arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 28 In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has averted sensational crimes with the arrest of an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang from Mohali, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The arrested operative has been identified as Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, a resident of Ferozepur. The accused has a criminal background and was wanted in at least 20 cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act and UAPA, registered in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Police teams have also recovered a Chinese .30 calibre pistol along with eight cartridges from his possession and impounded his SUV.

DGP Yadav said acting on information, teams, headed by ADGP Promod Ban ,followed the trail of the accused and arrested him from an apartment located at Sector 91 in Mohali, where he was taking shelter.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, backed by Pakistan agencies, was in touch through Goldy Brar and Saba and used to receive consignments of weapons and drugs from across the border.

The accused was tasked to eliminate rival gang members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, added the DGP.

