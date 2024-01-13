Biting Cold Grips Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul Shivers at 3 Degrees Celsius

A relentless cold wave continues to grip Punjab and Haryana, with temperatures dipping below 5 degrees Celsius in numerous locations. Dense morning fog further adds to the icy grip, disrupting daily routines.

Narnaul in Haryana emerged as the coldest city on Saturday, recording a bone-chilling 3 degrees Celsius, data from the Meteorological Department revealed.

Elsewhere in Haryana, Ambala registered a frigid 6.3 degrees Celsius, while Karnal and Hisar saw the mercury plummet to 5.7 degrees Celsius and 3.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Other cities like Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Sirsa grappled with minimum temperatures of 5.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius, and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Punjab experienced similar biting cold, with Amritsar witnessing a 7.2 degrees Celsius minimum. Ludhiana and Patiala followed closely with 4.9 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Gurdaspur shivered at 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, and SBS Nagar recorded lows of 6.6 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius, and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, barely escaped the freezing clasp, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius.