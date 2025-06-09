Bits of evidence hinted at wrongdoing: Meghalaya CM on honeymoon couple murder mystery

New Delhi, June 9 Hours after Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered before the police in Ghazipur in connection with the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday spoke exclusively to IANS, revealing key insights into the case and the ongoing investigation, which indicated her involvement.

When asked when he first became aware of the wife’s alleged involvement in the case, Sangma said that there were many bits and pieces of evidence available which hinted at the obvious. After connecting the dots, traces of wrongdoing were established. However, it is too early to draw final conclusions, he held. The police are investigating the case thoroughly and will soon establish the complete chain of events.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with IANS, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also confirmed that his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav had personally requested an investigation into the matter.

Excerpts from the Interview

IANS: What do you want to say about the Sonam Raghuvanshi case?

Conrad Sangma: There were four arrests in this matter, including Sonam, and we are now in the process of bringing her and the others involved to Meghalaya. As per the law, we are proceeding with a detailed and thorough investigation. Wherever there are doubts or concerns, we are analysing them carefully. The investigation is solid—our police have examined everything minutely. We've coordinated with different state and central agencies, shared all available evidence, and received cooperation in return. We’re confident that the investigation is on the right track, and so far, all those currently arrested are central to the case.

IANS: When did you first learn that Raja's wife Sonam might be involved?

Conrad Sangma: The police will give an update on this. I would prefer not to comment in detail on that, as it could create confusion and interfere with the investigation. But yes, we had several indications from the beginning. Still, it was important to connect all the pieces before drawing any conclusions. That process took time. We had hints pointing in a certain direction, but it was essential to verify everything. As of now, the four individuals arrested appear to be the main people involved. However, if the investigation reveals the involvement of others, their statements will also be taken, and the complete truth will come out.

IANS: Were the other accused already in Meghalaya? How did they plan this?

Conrad Sangma: All those details will come out in the investigation. I can’t share everything now at my level. But yes, some of the accused were present in the area. That’s where we started getting hints. Once we connected all the evidence, the entire picture began to emerge.

IANS: Did you speak to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav about the case?

Conrad Sangma: Yes, absolutely. When the incident occurred, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called me personally and requested a thorough investigation. At that time, both Sonam and her husband were missing. The body had not yet been discovered. Later, following the investigation, we were able to locate the body of Sonam’s husband. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to me, and I assured both of them that we were putting every effort into resolving the case as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

IANS: Do you believe this case could or will impact tourism in Meghalaya?

Conrad Sangma: No, I don’t believe it will. It is, of course, a deeply unfortunate incident. But I want to emphasise that Meghalaya has never had a record of such crimes. Our state is built on tourism, and we treat our visitors as family. We offer them safety, respect, and hospitality. This case is truly unimaginable for us. I’ve said this before: when some media outlets began sensationalising the issue without facts, it was disheartening. But we were confident that once the truth came to light, things would be clearer—and that’s what is happening now. People shouldn’t jump to conclusions without knowing the facts. Also, it’s not fair to judge citizens from other states based on one case. That said, we are taking steps to strengthen security across tourist areas, including increasing the number of CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, in addition to Sonam, the police have arrested her alleged boyfriend Raj Singh Kushwaha and three other individuals: Vishal Singh Chauhan from Indore, Aakash Rajput from Lalitpur, and Anand from Sagar (Bina). The investigation remains ongoing as authorities follow new leads and track further developments. Sources earlier revealed that Sonam had been in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha prior to her marriage, and he is suspected to have played a central role in orchestrating the killing.

Days after the couple went missing, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was discovered in a gorge beneath the Weisawdong Parking Lot in Meghalaya. A machete believed to be the murder weapon was also recovered from the scene.

