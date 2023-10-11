Bizman killed in broad daylight shootout in Bengal’s Kulti

Kolkata, Oct 11 A businessman, who was also a moneylender was killed on Wednesday morning at Kulti near the industrial township of Asansol in West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

Witnesses said that on Wednesday morning, the victim identified as Shambhunath Mishra (55), went to a tea shop close to his residence in Kulti’s Chinakuri area. Just then, two motorcycle-borne masked men reached the spot and fired at him from point- blank range.

Around six rounds of bullets were pumped into the victim, who fell to ground bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the Asansol District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The family members of the victim are quite unsure of the reason for the murder. According to the victim’s brother-in-law Arvind Tiwrai, they are not aware whether Mishra had any personal enmity with anyone.

The victim’s wife Nilam Mishra, too, said that she was not aware of the exact businesses that her deceased husband was involved in.

“He went out of the house on Wednesday morning after performing his prayers. Later my neighbours informed me about the attack on him. I have absolutely no idea who could be behind his assassination,” she said.

The police have started investigating the matter and the IO recovered cartridge-shells from the spot.

The body of the victim had been for post-mortem. The cops suspect business-related rivalry to be the reason for the murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor