BJD lodges complaint against Odisha Minister, BJP candidate over Model Code of Conduct violation

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 The main Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha against School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, and others alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the ensuing Nuapada bypolls.

The party has also mentioned the BJP’s Nuapada bye-election candidate Jay Dholakia, and the authority of an educational institution in Nuapada district in their complaint.

Briefing the media after meeting the CEO, senior BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said that Minister Gond had visited an educational institution in Nuapada and participated in a programme organised under the banner of Gond Samaj on October 20, where he allegedly made political commitments and campaign-related remarks.

The party in its complaint alleged that during this event, Gond actively campaigned for Dholakia.

“Though the meeting was reportedly organised under the banner of the Gond Samaj, its content and purpose were overtly political, aimed at influencing voters in favour of the BJP candidate,” he said.

The senior BJD leader called this a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the state minister.

“As per the Election Commission’s rules, no educational institution can be used for political purposes once the election process begins. Despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force, the Minister attended the event and made promises, which is a clear violation of election guidelines,” Mohanty said.

He added that the BJD delegation has demanded a detailed enquiry and strict action against all those involved, including the Minister, the BJP candidate, and the concerned institution.

“The complaint specifically names School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, and the educational institution where the event took place, which is reportedly government-aided,” Mohanty informed.

According to BJD sources, the CEO has assured the delegation that an enquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken as per election norms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor