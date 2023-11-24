BJD slams Chhattisgarh Guv for his remarks on Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 Taking a pot-shot at Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has urged the former to not lower the dignity of the Office of Governor by making any unnecessary comments on Odisha.

Harichandan's recent comments on the poor arrangements at the Jagannath temple in Puri and tribal rights issues have triggered widespread controversy.

Addressing a press meet at the BJD office in Bhubaneswar, party spokespersons Sasmit Patra and Priyabrata Majhi said the Governors are expected to be neutral and impartial as per the rules laid down by the Constitution, adding, they are expected to be non-political, and therefore have to resign from a political position or a political party before taking the office of the Governor.

"However, over the past few days, it has been seen that Chhattisgarh's Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has started expressing views on various subjects on Odisha which is not expected of him. We do understand that he is desperate to find a politically relevant position for his son, who never won an election in his life," said Patra.

He also stated that the party hopes Harichandan -- who is from Odisha, would not lower the dignity and respect of his office by expressing views on various subjects on Odisha which is not expected of him and has never been seen before in the state of Odisha.

"Odisha has seen Odias like Janaki Ballav Patnaik and Droupadi Murmu who were Governors of Assam and Jharkhand, respectively, but never once uttered a word which would be considered as unbecoming of their office and stature. That is the true stature of a good Governor, who keeps the sanctity and dignity of the Office of the Governor," Patra added.

Amid the uproar over the recent Cabinet nod allowing tribal land transfer to non-tribals, Harichandan had said that tribal people in the state are in a miserable condition and they should not be deprived of their rights.

He had also raised voice over the alleged plight of devotees at the Jagannath temple in Puri.

The Chhattisgarh Governor had also expressed his views on the alleged sorry state of affairs in the 12 century shrine.

