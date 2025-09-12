BJD slams Mohan Majhi-led govt over fertiliser shortage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 12 The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday raised strong concerns over the shortage of fertilisers in Odisha, accusing the government of failing to ensure timely supply for farmers during the crucial cultivation season.

Briefing the media, senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma on Friday said that farmers several districts across the state facing severe difficulties due to non-availability of fertilizers. He alleged that despite repeated demands, the authorities have failed to streamline the supply chain, pushing farmers into distress.

“The government’s negligence has led to a situation where farmers are waiting in long queues, yet returning empty-handed. This crisis directly impacts crop productivity and threatens food security in the state,” Das Burma stated.

The BJD leader demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure adequate and timely supply of fertilizers. He also urged the government to take responsibility for the hardships faced by farmers and implement an action plan to avoid such situations in the future.

He also informed that the party will stage a dharna in front of the Governor's house here on September 17 over the short supply of fertilisers in Odisha.

The party has also warned of protests before the offices of collectors across the state if the issue not resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reviewed the current situation of fertilizer supply in the state during a high-level meeting here. Majhi has also issued strict instructions to all district collectors to closely monitor the supply of fertiliser through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-Sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) across the state.

The state government claimed that the central government has already allocated 9,55,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser required for the state up to September 30, during the current Kharif Season, 2025.

The government assured that there is no scarcity of fertilizer in Odisha. CM Majhi gave the directions during a high-level review meeting held in Bhubaneswar on the status of fertiliser supply in the state.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister during the high-level meeting directed the officials of the concerned department to initiate swift action if they receive any complaints regarding black marketing, hoarding and supply of duplicate fertilizer to the farmers.

