BJD targets Odisha govt over alleged attack on woman BDO in Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar, Jan 5 The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday targeted the state government over the alleged attack on a woman Block Development Officer (BDO) by a local leader of the ruling BJP and his supporters at Rajnagar in Kendrapara district on Friday, accusing the party of harbouring criminals instead of taking action against them.

Meanwhile, a BJD delegation on Monday met the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Y B Khurania in Cuttack and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate registration of FIR in the case and arrest of all the accused persons involved in the incident.

In its memorandum, the regional party alleged, “reports and CCTV footage shows that more than 30–40 BJP workers led by BJP’s Rajnagar Assembly candidate, Behera (Lalit Kumar Behera) forcibly entered the BDO’s office, pressurised her to act as per their dictates in official work, and when she refused and stated that work would only be done as per government rules, Behera in a fit of rage lifted the computer from her table and attempted to assault her, with other persons intervening to prevent a potentially serious physical attack."

The BJD also claimed that the group led by BJP leader also allegedly hurled abuses and issued threats of dire consequences, creating an atmosphere of terror in the office of the women BDO, Tilottama Prusty.

Referring to the brutal assault on a senior OAS officer and the Additional Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Bhubaneswar in June last year, the party asserted that such attacks on government officials by people linked to ruling party leaders are a deeply disturbing pattern under the BJP-led government.

“These repeated assaults are not just individual criminal acts; they are direct attacks on the rule of law, on the independence and dignity of public servants, and on the constitutional guarantee of a safe and secure working environment, especially for women officers,” alleged the party.

The party urged the DGP, Odisha to ensure prompt registration of FIR in the Rajnagar incident, immediate identification and arrest of all accused persons visible in the CCTV footage including Lalit Kumar Behera, and a thorough, impartial investigation into the criminal intimidation, attempted assault and obstruction of a public servant.

The BJD has also warned of launching protests if action is not taken against those involved in the incident.

