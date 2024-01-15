BJNY Day 2: Rahul interact with hundreds of people as Nyay Yatra enters Nagaland

Imphal, Jan 15 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) -- which embarked on Sunday from violence ravaged Manipur’s Thoubal district -- entered Nagaland on the second day after covering tribal dominated Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

Hundreds of Congress supporters including women accorded him a rousing reception on Monday evening in Nagaland's Khuzama village, 28 km south of state capital Kohima.

The Yatra will cover 257 km in five districts of Nagaland in two days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After halting overnight, Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning began the second day from Sekmai in Imphal West District and interacted with the people including a large number of women who had lined up along the route to greet him.

Starting the yatra in a customised Volvo bus, Rahul Gandhi also walked for some distance meeting people and enquiring about their issues.

In Senapati district headquarters, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that for the past over eight-and-a-half months people in Manipur are distressed and killed by ethnic riot.

He said that PM Modi did not find time to listen to the voices and pain of the shattered people. “This is a matter of shame,” he said.

People wearing traditional dresses cheered on Rahul Gandhi as his bus made its way along several markets and mixed population inhabited areas.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi during the yatra received many memorandums from the people and people are asking him where is PM Modi and what is he doing?

“Where is the Manipur government? What is the state government doing? Why is the government not effectively dealing with the situation? Why is it not sensitive,” Ramesh asked while talking to the media.

He said that people living in the relief camps of Manipur also told Rahul Gandhi that they have not received the relief they were promised.

“The pain and crisis of Manipur is the crisis of the entire country. The violence in Manipur is the result of BJP-RSS politics of dividing the society. Over 300 people were killed in the violence,” the Congress’ Rajya Sabha member said.

He said that everyone has told Rahul Gandhi that there is a need for sensitive, transparent, accountable and strong governance in Manipur. “This is the only state whose two ministers are missing for the last eight months.”

Talking to media persons, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that injustice has been going on for the last 10 years in the country and is hugely depriving people of all communities and Rahul Gandhi trying to give justice to the hapless people.

“Over 12,000 farmers committed suicide in a year while 24 youths committed suicide in a day,” Kumar claimed and alleged that the Modi government is destroying the provisions of the Constitution and is forcefully capturing all constitutional bodies.

In Nagaland, the Nyay Yatra would halt for the night at Khuzama and resume on Tuesday morning.

The Nyay Yatra on Tuesday is scheduled to move to Kohima town where Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the World War II cemetery for a wreath laying event and then Rahul Gandhi will address a small gathering at Phulbari area and head to Chiechama.

On the same day, the Nyay Yatra will proceed to Tseminyu town and later to Wokha town where the Congress leader would address the public from the yatra bus.

After halting overnight at Chukitong, on January 17, the Lok Sabha member led yatra would proceed to VK Town and address the public and later head to Mokokchung.

Besides addressing the public, Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold interaction at Fazl Ali college compound.

The former Congress president is scheduled to stop over at Chuchuyimlang village Gandhi Ashram.

He will then proceed to Changtongya and address the public from the yatra bus before leaving for Tuli, where he will halt for the night.

On January 18, the Congress leader will head to Assam via Amguri.

The 66-day long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and will traverse 6,713 km -- mostly in the bus but also on foot -- and will culminate in Mumbai on March 21.

