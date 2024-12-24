BJP accuses Cong of neglecting marginalised communities across four generations

New Delhi, Dec 24 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Congress of repeatedly neglecting marginalized communities across four generations and undermining the Constitution.

In a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, Tarun Chugh alleged that successive generations of the Congress party had insulted Dr B.R. Ambedkar and neglected the rights of marginalised communities.

“Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi have failed to address the issues faced by Dalits, Scheduled Tribes, and other deprived communities,” he said.

"Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly committed sins against the rights of the deprived over the past four generations. They have disrespected Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and the country can never forgive this. The people will never forgive the sins they have committed," he added.

On the other hand, Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of J&K, criticised the dual governance model in J&K. In response, Tarun Chugh stated that Omar Abdullah should know that the country runs according to the Constitution.

"You have deprived Dalits of their rights, snatched away the rights of the Valmiki community, and denied the rights of the Gujjar-Bakarwal community. The governments of the INDIA bloc, National Conference, and Congress party have worked to snatch reservations," he said.

Omar Abdullah called for the restoration of statehood, asserting that "a dual power centre system is never going to work." Citing the example of Delhi's fractious governance model, Abdullah described the current system in Jammu and Kashmir as impractical and urged the central government to honour its promise of statehood restoration.

J&K was reorganised into a Union Territory in August 2019 by an Act of Parliament after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had given the erstwhile state special powers and status.

