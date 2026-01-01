BJP accuses Congress, Samajwadi Party of echoing Pak on Delhi encroachment case

New Delhi, Jan 9 Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has sharply criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that both parties are echoing Pakistan's stance on the recent court-ordered demolition of illegal encroachments near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi.

He shared a video of Tahir Andrabi, ambassador and spokesperson of foreign affairs of Pakistan who is expressing views of Pakistan on encroachments near the structure in Delhi.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Bhandari claimed that the opposition parties are once again aligning themselves with Pakistan’s narrative, prioritising vote bank politics over respect for India’s judicial process and rule of law.

The controversy stems from the Delhi High Court’s directive to remove illegal structures around the mosque, a move that has sparked political debate and protests in certain quarters.

While the BJP has defended the demolition as a lawful action mandated by the judiciary, Congress and SP leaders have criticised the decision, citing concerns over community sentiments.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry also issued remarks condemning the demolition, which the BJP has seized upon to argue that the opposition is “speaking in the same voice” as India’s adversary.

Bhandari accused Congress and SP of consistently undermining national interests by opposing legal and security measures.

“Congress and SP do not stand with India’s law — they keep echoing Pakistan for vote bank politics,” he said on his personal X handle, adding that such positions weaken India’s democratic institutions and embolden external forces hostile to the country.

He framed the issue as part of a larger pattern where opposition parties allegedly side with infiltrators, question border security measures, and challenge enforcement actions against corruption or illegal activity.

The BJP spokesperson’s remarks are expected to intensify the political clash ahead of upcoming electoral battles, with the ruling party positioning itself as the defender of national sovereignty and law, while portraying the opposition as pandering to narrow political interests.

The demolition case has thus become a flashpoint in the broader narrative of nationalism versus appeasement politics. Bhandari concluded by asserting that the people of India will see through what he described as “dangerous collusion” between opposition parties and Pakistan’s propaganda. He emphasised that the judiciary’s orders must be respected and that no political party should attempt to undermine the rule of law for electoral gains.

