BJP accuses Pawan Khera of holding two voter IDs, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘vote chor’

New Delhi, Sep 2 The BJP on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing his party’s media head, Pawan Khera, of possessing two Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers in violation of election laws.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Khera holds voter IDs from two constituencies—XHC1992338 from Jangpura Assembly and SJE0755967 from Assembly Constituency 40—and demanded answers from Rahul Gandhi.

“This is a clear violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which states that no individual can vote in more than one Assembly constituency,” Bhandari said. “Rahul Gandhi’s close aide is involved in vote fraud. If Khera is the real thief, then Rahul Gandhi, who shielded him, is the ‘Vote Chor’.”

Bhandari posed five questions to Gandhi, asking whether he was aware of Khera’s alleged dual voter IDs and whether he would condemn him.

He further accused the Gandhi-Vadra family of opposing the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “to protect their vote fraud” and alleged that the Congress has a history of infiltration and irregularities.

Drawing parallels, Bhandari recalled that “just before the Bihar elections, Tejashwi Yadav’s multiple EPIC IDs had come to light,” and claimed that the Congress was now resorting to similar tactics. “Instead of condemning fraud within his own party, Rahul Gandhi is labelling the citizens of Bihar as fake and thieves to cover it up,” he charged.

The BJP leader also questioned how Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared in the electoral rolls in 1980 when, according to him, she was not yet a citizen of India. “Rahul Gandhi and other leaders involved in this racket must apologise to the nation,” Bhandari demanded.

Turning his attack on Gandhi’s recent public speeches, Bhandari said, “For days, the nation has watched Rahul Gandhi call common citizens fake and thieves. But today, evidence shows the real thieves sit within his party.”

