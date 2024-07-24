BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Fuelling Lack of Trust in India’s Examination System Over NEET-UG Paper Leak

On Wednesday, the BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly undermining confidence in India's examination system in light of the NEET-UG paper leak incidents. The party questioned whether Gandhi would issue an apology following the Supreme Court's forthcoming verdict on the matter.

The court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity. The court said the leak occurred in a couple of cities.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, following the verdict. He accused Gandhi of damaging the global reputation of India's examination system with his harsh remarks.

Prasad stated that Gandhi's choice of words violated the dignity of both Parliament and the office of the Leader of Opposition, a role held by Gandhi. He also dismissed Gandhi's criticism of the budget as a "kursi bachao budget", saying it was not the BJP's fault if people have repeatedly rejected him and his party in the elections.

Defending the government's response to the NEET controversy, the BJP leader noted that the investigation was transferred to the CBI and the candidature of 155 examinees was annulled. He emphasized the scale of the exam, pointing out that over 23.5 lakh students participated at 4,750 centers across 571 cities.



