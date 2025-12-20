BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of meeting 'anti-India' forces in Germany, 'defaming' nation

New Delhi, Dec 20 The BJP on Saturday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his Germany visit during the Winter Session of the Parliament and accused the Congress leader of "defaming India" and "meeting anti-India forces" abroad.

Addressing a press conference in the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "Travelling to a foreign land, defaming India, meeting anti-India forces, is being done by none other than India's immature LoP Rahul Gandhi. This is deeply concerning, and Indians are also outraged by this."

He said that the primary responsibility of the Leader of the Opposition is to be present in Parliament when it is in session.

"But Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament and goes to Germany. He goes to Hertie School in Germany and meets Dr Cornelia Woll," he added.

Showing the "GANDOS" photo (a political meme combining the faces of Rahul Gandhi and George Soros), Bhatia claimed that Rahul Gandhi had links with American investor and philanthropist George Soros, referring to the Open Society Foundation and Central European University (CEU), which the BJP claims have "anti-India" connections. Woll is a trustee of CEU.

"Rahul Gandhi and George Soros are like flesh and soul, and now further proof of this has emerged... Why is it that whenever the Parliament session is underway, Rahul Gandhi embarks on foreign visits and meets people who are enemies of India, who are jealous of India, and who attack India's integrity? What kind of anti-India agenda is this, in which the Leader of the Opposition is conspiring against India in collusion with foreign forces?" the BJP spokesperson asked.

He further claimed that this is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has been "found to be linked to anti-India activities", calling the Congress leader "Mir Jafar" of India.

"George Soros gives anti-India statements, working against India, funding the riots... However, he is not an Indian citizen or the LoP of India who has taken an oath to the Constitution. But Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, has taken an oath to protect the Constitution. However, Indians are now demanding action against such 'sapolas' (snakes) of the nation," Bhatia said.

"Rahul Gandhi is not immature but very cunning. His DNA is going against India to gain power. This is a pattern, and it would not be wrong to say that this is treason against India. Any activity or opinion of the LoP, if it weakens India, then it is very shameful and concerning," he added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a five-day visit to Germany from December 15. The visit, which took place during the Parliament's Winter Session, has drawn widespread criticism from the BJP.

