BJP-AIADMK using SIR to delete voters ahead of 2026 TN polls, alleges Stalin

Chennai, Oct 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin has accused the BJP and AIADMK of conspiring to manipulate the electoral rolls through the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in a bid to disenfranchise working-class voters, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women ahead of the 2026 State Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Stalin said the BJP and AIADMK “do not have the strength to face the people during elections” and were relying on the removal of voters’ names to gain an unfair advantage. “In Tamil Nadu, their calculation will prove to be wrong,” he declared.

Stalin alleged that the BJP, in coordination with the ECI, had already deleted around 65 lakh voter names in Bihar and was now attempting to replicate the same in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK and the INDIA bloc have been warning that the BJP, with the help of the Election Commission, is engaged in such anti-democratic practices,” he stated.

The Chief Minister said the DMK had already submitted a representation to the ECI urging it to withdraw the SIR exercise. “If the Commission insists on carrying out the revision, it must at least allow adequate time to ensure accuracy and prevent disenfranchisement. If it proceeds regardless, the DMK will pursue all legal avenues and stand with the people to resist it,” Stalin warned.

Highlighting the DMK’s outreach programme ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ (Tamil Nadu under One Camp), Stalin said it had helped the people understand how the State government’s welfare schemes have benefited all sections of society. “Despite the BJP-led Centre denying Tamil Nadu its due funds, the DMK government has fulfilled its promises through welfare programmes. We have already enrolled two crore members, but our duty is not yet over,” he added.

Calling on party cadres to remain vigilant, the CM alleged that the SIR was being misused as a political weapon to erase genuine voters. “The AIADMK, having surrendered itself to the BJP, is not concerned about the people’s rights. It is the DMK and the INDIA bloc that bear the responsibility to safeguard the voting rights of Tamil Nadu’s citizens,” he asserted.

