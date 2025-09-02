BJP, allies rally behind Kiren Rijiju for praising Shashi Tharoor, slam Congress

New Delhi, Sep 2 The BJP and its allies on Tuesday extended support to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju after he criticised the Congress for allegedly hurling "abuses" at party MP Shashi Tharoor for expressing independent views.

Rijiju said that while several Congress leaders have strong ideas for the nation, they refrain from speaking out due to fear of the party's high command.

Following 'Operation Sindoor', Tharoor was chosen to lead an Indian delegation for the country's outreach programme. Since then, he has repeatedly faced criticism from his own party.

Rijiju, in a conversation with IANS, stated, "There are many good leaders in the Congress, like Shashi Tharoor and others, who think for the country. From my experience, there are many MPs in the Congress and other parties who have good ideas for the nation but are afraid to speak in front of their leaders. Shashi Tharoor speaks out sometimes, but then he faces abuse from within Congress, which is not right."

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar echoed Rijiju's sentiments, telling IANS, "The Opposition does not like to listen to anything in favour of the nation."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash also backed Tharoor, saying, "A good public representative will always think for the country. They will contribute to building a Viksit Bharat and express their views like a true patriot and act accordingly. What Shashi Tharoor is doing today will naturally cause discomfort to people who are trying to create unrest in the nation."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, too, lashed out at the Congress, claiming the party is "totally suffocated."

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Shashi Tharoor speaks as an educated representative in Parliament, and when he makes statements in the national interest, the Congress party appears to be in complete disarray because it cannot understand where his thought process is coming from. However, the thought process is driven by the good governance of the Modi government."

BJP leader Fatehjang Singh Bajwa praised Tharoor for placing the nation above political affiliations.

"I believe that before any party, the country should come first. Shashi Tharoor proved this when he went to America after Operation Sindoor. The Government of India sent envoys abroad to explain why Operation Sindoor happened and its aftermath. At that time, they didn't consider if these people were from Congress, the Communist Party, or any other ideology -- they sent people who could best represent India. This effort was very successful," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji described Tharoor as an independent-minded leader and said that it is not appropriate to connect the situation with Congress.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Shashi Tharoor is a writer and he has his opinions. Usually, when he talks against the party lines, he does that carefully. There is no need to connect it with Congress. He is an individual who has the freedom to voice his opinions."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor