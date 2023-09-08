BJP and its money power are not unbeatable: Chidambaram on bypoll results

New Delhi, Sep 8 Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday took a pot shot at the BJP over the bypoll results, saying that clearly, the winner is INDIA and the BJP and its money power are not unbeatable.

Chidambaram, in a post on X, wrote: "The news of the day is not the arrival of G20 leaders for the Leaders' Summit. The top news is the overall result of the seven by-elections that were announced today. Clearly, the winner is INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). INDIA beat the BJP 4:3"

He said that the BJP won in two seats in Tripura and the lone seat in Uttarakhand.

"The BJP lost in Kerala, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of these, in U.P., the BJP is the ruling party with a formidable majority. The BJP and its money power are not unbeatable. The INDIA alliance has demonstrated that the BJP can be defeated even in the BJP's fort. The results today are a good augury for the success of the INDIA alliance," the former Union minister said.

