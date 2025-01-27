'BJP and RSS wants to make Dalits, Adivasis slaves', says Rahul Gandhi at Mhow rally

Mhow, Jan 27 Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of attempting to make Dalits and Adivasis "slaves".

Addressing a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the Congress leader said that Dalits and Adivasis had no rights until the Constitution was made after the country became free from British rule.

"The Constitution made by Ambedkar gives right to Dalits and Adivasis along with others, but the BJP and RSS are conspiring to snatch their rights and make them slaves," Rahul Gandhi said.

He reiterated his attack on the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging the right-wing organisation does not have any respect for Ambedkar's Constitution.

"A few days ago, RSS Chief said the Constitution did not give us the freedom. Ambedkar's efforts, his blood and sweat were directly insulted and attacked by him," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Recently at a programme in Indore, RSS Chief Bhagwat had asserted that the date of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi", as the "true independence of Bharat", which faced "parachakra (enemy attack) for several centuries.

During his address in Mhow, Rahul Gandhi appealed to Congress workers to protect the Constitution at any cost if they saw it "getting insulted by the BJP and the RSS members”.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader questioned India's education system and growing unemployment.

"The Indian education system is a system of stamps, a system of certification," he said.

He said the people think that after such certifications and paying lakhs of rupees to the billionaires, their children will get employment.

"This is a blatant lie. Your children cannot get employment in this country, no matter what they do. How others would get jobs when students from IIT and IIM are not getting employed," Rahul Gandhi asked.

He also accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to change the Constitution framed by Ambedkar and said that is why they gave the slogan of "400 paar" in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

